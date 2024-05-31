Turkmen Delegation Learns About Russian Grain Quality Standards

A delegation of specialists from Turkmenistan’s relevant departments visited Russia from 28 to 31 May. The purpose of the visit was to gain firsthand knowledge about the Russian system for quarantine phytosanitary control, grain quality control, grain safety, with a specific focus on pesticide residue monitoring.

The delegation, according to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), comprised: Bakhargul Mukhyeva, Head of the laboratory at the Center for Public Health and Nutrition, Department for Food Research (instrumental and laboratory methods); Annakerim Annamyradov, Head of the Department of Certification, State Supervision, and Examination of Food Products within the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry’s State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service; Toli Kakadjanov, Head of the Department of External Quarantine at the Ministry of Agriculture’s State Plant Quarantine Service.

The Turkmen specialists visited the testing laboratories of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Grain Quality Assessment Center.” Here, they received a comprehensive overview of organizational principles for grain quality and safety laboratory studies, the entire laboratory testing cycle, laboratory equipment used for analysis, research facilities and relevant indicators, the various stages involved in controlling Russian grain exports.

“This visit proved particularly valuable,” remarked Bakhargul Mukhyeva, head of the delegation, upon concluding the laboratory visits. “We had the opportunity to discuss not just general trends in our professional field, but also address specific work-related issues with our Russian colleagues. Exchanging international experiences is crucial, and we look forward to welcoming specialists from Russia on a reciprocal visit to Ashgabat.” ///nCa, 31 May 2024