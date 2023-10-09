Accession of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization: Technical Working Sessions on the Memorandum of Foreign Trade Regime

On 2-6 October, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) organized technical working sessions on policies affecting trade in goods, which form part of the Memorandum of Foreign Trade Regime (MFTR) – a key document for WTO accession negotiations.

The activity builds on the series of capacity building on Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO: Technical Working Sessions on Economic Policy, Foreign Trade and Legislative Framework (3-14 July 2023, Ashgabat), Roundtable and Donor Engagement to Support Turkmenistan’s Accession to the World Trade Organization (30 May 2023, Ashgabat), Seminar Series for Turkmenistan’s Road to WTO Accession: Introductory Session on the Memorandum on the Foreign Trade Regime (15 December 2020, virtual).

Ms. Galina Romanova, Head, State Finance and Economic Policy Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan acknowledged the ADB’s strong support to Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO. Ms. Maika Oshikawa, Director of WTO Accessions Division, congratulated Turkmenistan on the progress of the preparation of the MFTR, which will enable the country to start engagement with the Working Party on Accession of Turkmenistan to the WTO.

Mr. Artur Andrysiak, Country Director of Turkmenistan Resident Mission, reiterated ADB’s commitment in supporting Turkmenistan’s endeavors to accede to the WTO. More than 30 officials from the ministries and agencies involved, led by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, participated in the technical sessions.

The activity is supported under KSTA 9712: Implementing the Integrated Trade Agenda in the CAREC Program, co-funded by the Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund and the PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund (PRCF). ///CAREC Program, 2 October 2023

