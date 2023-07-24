Turkmenistan leadership congratulates President Mirziyoyev on his birthday

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday in separate phone calls. He turned 66.

According to the press office of the President of Uzbekistan, special attention was paid to the issues of increasing the mutual trade and promoting cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, including industry, energy, agriculture, transport and other important areas during the telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan.

The presidents emphasized with great satisfaction the first results of joint work on the creation of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” border free trade zone.

The issues of further deepening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership were discussed during the conversation between Mirziyoev and Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

The sides commended the consistent expansion of practical interaction in the spheres of industry, energy, agriculture, transport and other areas, as well as exchanged views on regional agenda issues, discussed the schedule of upcoming events. ///nCa, 24 July 2023

#Turkmen-Uzbek_relations, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #President_Shavkat_Mirziyoyev