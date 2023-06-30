The national leader of Turkmenistan travels to Saudi Arabia for Umra pilgrimage

News Central Asia (nCa)

The national leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov traveled to Saudi Arabia on 29 June 2023 for a two-day visit to perform the Umra pilgrimage, which is also called smaller Hajj.

He is accompanied by a delegation of elders.

Except for two elements, the process and rituals for the Hajj and Umra are nearly identical.

ArkadagGB will join the Friday prayers at the main mosque, and offer sadaka (ritual meal) to the worshippers.

During the three days of Eid al-Adha, the Muslims around the world scarify animals as a token for submission to Allah and sharing with the people.

Hajj and Umra are the occasions for spiritual refinement, encouraging the adherents to stick to the middle path (balance), remain tolerant, and share with the mankind.

On arrival at the Jeddah airport, Arkadag GB was met by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi. /// nCa, 30 June 2023 [photo credit – Saudi Press Agency]

