Turkmenistan is interested in developing long-term fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia

Turkmenistan places a high value on the development of long-term, forward-looking bilateral brotherly links and is eager to bring these relations to an even higher level by adding fresh content to these relationships. This was stated by the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting on Monday, 19 December 2022, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the current visit to Turkmenistan will be another step towards further development of Turkmen-Saudi relations and wished the minister success in holding a consultative meeting between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of interstate cooperation, including within the framework of the UN, the OIC.

The sides also noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic partnership and the availability of a solid export-import potential.

Among the promising areas of cooperation are the fuel and energy complex, trade, investment, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, agriculture.

In an interview with the Turkmen TV after the meeting, Prince Faisal noted that relations between the Kingdom and Turkmenistan have remained “remarkable” for 30 years.

He added that the visit took place in the context of strengthening close ties and expanding new opportunities in all areas. ///nCa, 20 December 2022

The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia held talks

On 19 December 2022, negotiations were held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who arrived in the Turkmen capital on a working visit.

During the consultations, topical issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including in the context of the implementation of previously reached agreements. The high level of relations between the two states and the effective course of cooperation in the international arena were emphasized.

The Foreign ministers, noting the importance of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, expressed satisfaction with the practice of regularly supporting international initiatives and proposals of the two states on multilateral platforms.

The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs confirmed their mutual readiness to expand the legal framework of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of consular protection of the interests of citizens of the two countries.

During the discussion of trade and economic relations, the interest of both countries in expanding the range of cooperation between public and private structures, improving the investment climate was expressed. The expediency of creating a Turkmen-Saudi Business Council in order to step up cooperation between the business circles of the two countries was noted.

They also discussed cooperation in the oil and gas and chemical sectors, textile and carpet industries, in the field of civil aviation, and paid attention to the issues of rational use of water resources and combating desertification.

Further, the parties discussed issues related to the preparation for the next seventh meeting of the Joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Saudi Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in 2023.

During the talks, the diplomats exchanged views on the implementation of the points of the Roadmap to intensify political dialogue, inter-parliamentary and trade-economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchange, including the implementation of investment projects between the two countries.

Regional and international policy issues of mutual interest were also touched upon during the meeting. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 Dec 2022