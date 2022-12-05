Turkmen social media stars invited to UAE national day reception in Ashgabat

In departure from the usual practice, the UAE embassy invited some of the Turkmen social media starts to its national day reception on 2 December 2022 in Ashgabat.

Among those at the reception, there were Nazirita and Aynulya, the hugely popular TikTok-ers with their following in the vicinity of a hundred thousand each.

Their streams are available at the following links:

Nazirita

https://www.tiktok.com/@nazir_habibov?_t=8XrWIhHTIIM&_r=1

Aynulya

https://www.tiktok.com/@aynulya2707?_t=8XrWPFM58Hi&_r=1

In the featured image for this story, Aynulya is on the left and Nazirita is on the right.

In their short videos, they show their daily routine and narrate it in a very interesting manner.

The fact is that the people, particularly the young people, are turning to the social media for all kinds of information including the news.

The diplomatic missions and international organizations in Turkmenistan increasingly take to the social media for the dissemination of information.

The UAE embassy in Turkmenistan is among the most active. Their Instagram stream, one for the embassy, and the personal of the ambassador, are available at these links:

https://instagram.com/uae_embassy_ashgabat?igshid=ZmVmZTY5ZGE=

https://instagram.com/lemaratee?igshid=ZmVmZTY5ZGE=

The arrival of video bloggers at the diplomatic reception is a step in the right direction. For it to succeed, all sides would need to proceed with full sense of responsibility. /// nCa, 5 December 2022