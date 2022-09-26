USA will allocate $25 million for educational and economic projects in Central Asia

The United States will allocate US$ 25 million as a new economic initiative aimed at improving the educational level and export potential in Central Asian countries.

The decision was announced by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the C5 + 1 meeting in New York. The meeting was attended by the foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening political and socioeconomic engagement, creating opportunities to expand mutual investments, infrastructural, transportation-communication, social, and energy projects on a regional scale.

The sides discussed topical issues on the regional agenda, as well as joint efforts to expand trade and economic ties, both between the countries of the region and with the United States. They also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, ongoing efforts on countering terrorism and extremism, as well as other security challenges.

In addition, the C5+1 format has launched its Virtual Secretariat, which is designed to provide institutional support and coordinated implementation of the reached agreements.

The initiatives to enhance regional connectivity, to ensure food and energy security, and to strengthen commitment to human rights were also discussed.

The parties reiterated the importance of greater cooperation in support of private sector development, climate change action and development of state-of-the-art green technology, water resource management, infrastructure planning, and renewable energy development, as well as education opportunities.///nCa, 25 September 2022