Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid to Pakistan

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, hit hardly by disastrous floods caused numerous human casualties and infrastructure destruction.

The corresponding order was signed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Friday, 2 September 2022.

In accordance with the document, the Ministries of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, Textile Industry, Health and Medical Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs are ordered to send medicines and medical products, goods and food products to Pakistan free of charge.

As a result of severe floods due to heavy rains, which have been continuing since June, millions of people in this South Asian country have suffered. The country recorded the highest rainfall in the last 30 years. Vital infrastructure has been destroyed. 72 districts of Pakistan have been declared disaster zones.

 The UN says the plan for humanitarian assistance would require  US $ 160 million. ///nCa, 3 September 2022

