Turkmenistan maintains environmental well-being in its sector of the Caspian Sea

Over the past ten years, no excess of the maximum permissible concentrations of major pollutants has been recorded in the Turkmen water area of the Caspian Sea. This was announced at the scientific conference “The Caspian Sea – the Sea of Friendship and Harmony” in Avaza by Guizgylych Nazarov, Head of the Caspian Environmental Control Service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection.

According to Nazarov, the monitoring service performs constant monitoring of the environment, conducts raids from the Kazakh border to Iran covering a two-kilometer protected coastal strip with cities, towns and other settlements located there.

To identify risks in the atmosphere, seawater and on shore, the service has specialized laboratories for monitoring the state of the environment and a hydrobiochemical laboratory.

The data of these labs for 2012-2021 and the first half of 2022 indicate that the maximum permissible concentrations of the main pollutants have not been exceeded.

The results of analyses and monitoring over a long period show a prosperous situation on the entire Turkmen coast, including in the Avaza zone, where the best indicators of permissible norms.

Today, the Caspian region is one of the most important geopolitical and economic centers in the Eurasian space. Therefore, issues related to environmental safety are more relevant at the present time. The common task of the Caspian countries is to bring in line the objective economic interests with the need to preserve the aquatic environment, the biological diversity of the Caspian Sea, to prevent the violation of a delicate balance, the head of the environmental monitoring service stressed.///nCa, 14 August 2022