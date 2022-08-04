On 2 August 2022, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi made a trip to Taiwan.

The statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the trip, made despite China’s strong opposition, is “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués”, “seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, “gravely undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan”.

The political principle of “one China”

There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971.

Since the founding of the PRC in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

Taiwan is part of China.

Beijing is confident that the complete reunification of China is a trend of the times and the inevitability of history. The Taiwan issue will undoubtedly end with a national revival.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry states that “the position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realize the complete reunification of the motherland.”

The 1979 “the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations” contains a provision that the United States recognized the PRC Government as the sole legitimate government of China, and in this context, the people of the United States would maintain cultural, commercial and other informal ties with the people of Taiwan.

“The three Sino-US joint communiqués embody the political commitments made by the two sides, and the one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations”, emphasized President Xi in a recent telephone talk with US President Biden.

International support

Most of the world community, represented by the United Nations, is committed to the one China principle. The UN has also reaffirmed support for the “one China” principle.

“The policy of the United Nations on this issue is that we are guided by General Assembly resolution 2758 from 1971 on one China,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said on Tuesday, 2 August.

According to the aforementioned resolution, representatives of the PRC government are the only legitimate representatives of China in the UN.

Turkmenistan has also repeatedly stated its adherence to the one-China policy and the peaceful unification of the country. ///Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, 3 August 2022