Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan met online with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

On 27 July 2022, the meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammedgeldi Serdarov, was held with representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan. The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues stipulated by the Protocol of the tenth meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the sides exchanged warm greetings and the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan Juma Daler made an introductory speech.

In his speech, he noted that in 2021, trade relations between the two countries have grown compared to 2020 and are experiencing positive growth dynamics in 2022.

In turn, the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan briefed on the work done since the tenth meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation (July 28-29, 2021). According to him, the trade turnover between the two countries has increased over the past year and there are prerequisites for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the need to improve conditions that stimulate further expansion of trade, economic and investment relations, along with improving export-import procedures, increasing the volume of mutually exported-imported goods and services.

In addition, during the meeting, promising areas of cooperation in the chemical, fuel and energy, transport and communication, industrial sectors were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the parties proposed to hold the eleventh meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission in the fourth quarter of 2022 in Ashgabat. ///Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, 27 July 2022