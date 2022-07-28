E-government in Turkmenistan – legal framework

Ramilya Delmuhametova

On 24 July 2022, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed the Law of Turkmenistan “On Electronic Government”. This Law is based on the Constitution of Turkmenistan, establishes the procedure for the operation of e-government and was developed to facilitate the implementation of the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan.

The main objectives of the Law “On e-government” are to ensure the efficiency and transparency of the activities of state bodies, strengthening their responsibility and performance discipline.

The development of e-government will also contribute to the introduction of the “one window” principle in the public administration system in relations with the population through the formation of e-document management mechanisms. A positive impact will be exerted on the development of cashless e-payment systems.

This Law consists of five chapters and 28 articles, which regulate such issues as general provisions on e-government, state regulation in the field of e-government, the provision of public e-services, and the formation of e-government.

The use of digital technologies will increase the transparency of the work of public authorities and make them more accessible to citizens.

State bodies in the field of e-government, within their powers, participate in the implementation of a unified state policy, develop and approve regulations for e-services in their areas of activity, participate in the development of proposals for improving legislation on e-government, provide reliable activity, insurance, information security and cybersecurity of digital services provided to the population.

In cases where the state providers of e-public services need to get additional documents and information from other state bodies, the principle of One Window is applied. That is, the state body shall receive the specified documents and information without the involvement of the applicant, through the system interdepartmental electronic information exchange.

A request for the provision of an electronic public service sent in the form of an e-document is equated to paper request. E-services are provided to applicants through the official websites of state bodies and the Unified Portal of Public Services https://e.gov.tm/

State bodies providing electronic public services post information on the procedure for providing electronic public services on their official websites. Violation of this Law entails liability established by the legislation of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 28 July 2022