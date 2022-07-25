Uzbekistan to host the First Regional Forum of Labor Inspectors from Central Asia and Russia

On 9-12 August 2022, Uzbekistan will host the First Regional Forum of Labor Inspectors with the participation of 60 experts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Russia, UzDaily reports.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the United Nations Development Program.

The main goal of the event is to strengthen cooperation in the region of Central Asia and Russia in the development and implementation of policies in the field of state supervision in the field of labor, increase the level of knowledge and effectiveness of labor inspectors through training and exchange of experience.

Within the framework of the Forum, representatives of the State Labor Inspectorates of the participating countries will discuss issues related to the fundamental principles of the International Labor Organization, issues of migration legislation, the concept of zero injuries, the investigation of accidents at work, and labor legislation in the field of agriculture.

Trainings aimed at the personal and professional growth of the state labor inspector, emotional state management skills and much more will be held as well.

As a result of the event, common approaches will be developed to introduce modern mechanisms for ensuring safe working conditions and protecting labor rights in the Central Asian region.///nCa, 24 July 2022