Erdogan invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit Turkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Turkiye. The invitation and a written message from the Turkish leader, were handed over to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his meeting with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Friday, 1 July.

Oktay arrived in Ashgabat to participate as a co-chair in the sixth session of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Turkiye attaches great importance to strengthening fruitful relations with fraternal Turkmenistan based on common historical roots and principles of mutually beneficial partnership, the Vice President said.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that having embarked on industrialization and diversification of the economy, Turkmenistan relies on the formation of a modern industrial infrastructure, the intensive adoption of advanced technologies, innovative developments. In turn, this creates ample opportunities for effective cooperation with foreign partners, including Turkish ones.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of the Turkmen-Turkish partnership.

Turkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan 3rd summit

President Erdogan invited Turkmen Leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Turkey, Oktay said.

He also added that the Turkey-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan 3rd summit will be held after the visit, TRT Haber reported.

Oktay noted that Dostluk Field can be operated jointly.

Vice-President stressed that the goal is contributing to peace and stability in the region and the implementation of this mutually advantageous project would be extremely beneficial for the people of the region, he added. ///nCa, 3 July 2022