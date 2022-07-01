BP: Turkmenistan increased oil, gas and electricity production

In 2021, gas production in Turkmenistan amounted to 79.3 billion cubic meters, up 20.4% year–on-year (in 2020 – 66 billion cu m), says the latest BP report “Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – 71st edition”.

According to the data, Turkmenistan accounted for 2% of global natural gas production in 2021.

Country’s oil production in 2021 is estimated at 12 million tons, up 15.5% compared to 2020 (10.4 million tons).

Crude oil and condensate production increased by 16.2% to 220 thousand barrels per day.

In 2021, the consumption of natural gas in the country grew by 24.2% to 36.7 billion cu m from 29.6 billion cu m.

Electricity generation also posted growth by 5.4% year-on–year, amounting to 27.9 terawatt-hours in 2021 (26.6 terawatt-hours in 2020).

Statistics published in the report are taken from government sources and published data.

Full text of the Review is available here: https://www.bp.com/content/dam/bp/business-sites/en/global/corporate/pdfs/energy-economics/statistical-review/bp-stats-review-2022-full-report.pdf

///nCa, 1 July 2022