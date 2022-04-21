UNDP and partners organize “Green Games” among schoolchildren as part of efforts to combat plastic pollution

Ashgabat, 20 April 2021: On the occasion of the International Mother Earth Day, on 22 April, UNDP Turkmenistan, together with the Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan and other national partners, organized the “Green Games” for students at school No 1 of Anev town, Ahal velayat.

The event was held in a format of a plastic collection competition among school students, divided into 3 teams and included an open conversation with young citizens to highlight the problem of plastic pollution and the harm of its use for the environment and natural resources. “The aim of the event is to raise environmental awareness and promote positive environmental behavior among students to reduce the phenomena that threatens human health and damages our environment,” – noted Mr. Batyr Ballyev, Manager of the UNDP/GEF project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”. “By encouraging children to use resources wisely and handle waste properly, we teach them to be environmentally friendly and sustainable”.

The event, which was also attended by young volunteers and eco-activists, turned the plastic collection process into a game and fun for students, increased their awareness on climate change issues and promoted environmentally friendly behavior to stop plastic pollution. The winners of “Green Games” have been awarded with prizes from the UNDP Turkmenistan.

Along with the “Green Games”, a tree planting activity was organized by the UNDP and the Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan in support of national efforts to green the country. “By planting more trees, we also contribute to the national reforestation efforts, restore damaged ecosystems and help to counter the effects of climate change,” – said Mr. Farhat Orunov, Programme Analyst of the UNDP Environmental Portfolio in Turkmenistan. “Such eco-friendly initiatives remind children and teenagers about our connection with nature and tell them about the role of trees in the Earth’s climate system”.

***

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) and UNDP, is aimed at promoting the development of sustainable cities and reducing the negative impacts of urban growth in the country, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, impact of increasing energy consumption and household waste, as part of the country’s efforts to achieve the socio-economic development goals. The project provides technical assistance, institutional and policy support, and promotes behavioral change in relation to efficient use of resources and waste management covering Ashgabat and Avaza, as well as creates a basis for replicating the results in other cities in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 21 April 2022 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

Some pictures from the event: