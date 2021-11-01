Turkmen Ambassador in Bishkek met with the foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan

On 29 October 2021, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Shadurdy Meredov met with the minister of foreign affairs, foreign trade and investment of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev.

The sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation. The importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in the political, diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was noted, the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The meeting touched upon the issues of deepening trade, economic, investment, transport cooperation. The also discussed some infrastructure projects, including energy supplies.

In this context, the parties stressed need to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation.

Kazakbayev informed about the preparations for the 1st EU–Central Asia Economic Forum, scheduled for 5 November 2021, and the program of side-events.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador of Turkmenistan on the occasion of his appointment as the doyen of the diplomatic corps and assured of the readiness of the ministry to make every effort to maintain an effective dialogue with the heads of foreign diplomatic mission, accredited in Bishkek. /// nCa, 1 November 2021