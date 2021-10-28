The XXVI International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2021”, organized by the State Concerns “Türkmengaz”, “Türkmennebit” and the State Corporation “Türkmengeologiýa” in partnership with the EC “Turkmen Forum” with the support of the British company “GaffneyCline” started in Ashgabat on 27 October 2021.

Among its participants are the heads of government agencies, relevant ministries and departments, authoritative organizations, as well as representatives of foreign media accredited in Turkmenistan.

Representatives of over 100 companies, large international organizations and banks from more than 30 countries joined the forum’s discussions via a digital system.

At the solemn opening ceremony of the forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2021”, the audience listened with great attention to the Address of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, directed to its participants.

The plenary session of the current conference was devoted to the trends and prospects for the development of the global energy system. As representatives of the Turkmen side noted, international cooperation in this strategic area is considered by our country as one of the determining factors of general well-being, progress and prosperity. In an effort to put its colossal resource potential at the service of all mankind, Turkmenistan, as one of the world’s leading energy powers, consistently contributes to the formation of a new architecture of the global energy system, takes concrete measures to put it into practice.

Among the most important steps being taken in this direction is the development of a draft Program for the Development of Energy Diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2021–2025. This document defines the key vectors of cooperation with the UN specialized agencies, the International Energy Agency, the Energy Charter Secretariat and other relevant structures.

The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, taking the opportunity to speak online, congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people on the significant anniversary – the 30th anniversary of state independence.

As noted, since gaining sovereignty, thanks to the rapid growth of the economy, Turkmenistan has achieved high results, in which the oil and gas industry played an important role, the development of partnerships with international oil and gas companies. The OPEC leader confirmed the desire of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to strengthen productive relations with Turkmenistan in a number of areas, in particular, to ensure stability in the international oil market.

In the speeches of foreign participants, special emphasis was placed on the environmental aspect of partnership in the oil and gas sector. Concerning the topic of international cooperation, it was stated that recent years have marked a real breakthrough in the development of interstate relations, the fruits of which have become important joint projects.

Then the work of the conference continued in thematic sessions. The first of them on the topic “Investment opportunities of the oil and gas sector: an overview of investment projects onshore” includes such topical issues for our country as geological exploration in the oil and gas industry, new projects to modernize the production facilities of the TKNPZ, experience and prospects for the development of the Galkynysh field, the latest update its geological model; and the importance of access to low-carbon energy, the future of Turkmenistan’s natural gas exports.

In the reports, particular importance was attached to the work carried out within the framework of the “Program for the development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan for the period up to 2030”.

An important step towards the implementation of the energy strategy of Turkmenistan, strengthening the resource base of export gas pipelines was the commissioning of the world’s largest gas field “Galkynysh”, from which the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-China originates. This system has been used to export Turkmen natural gas to the PRC for more than eleven years.

Speaking about the urgent tasks set by the head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the near future, the speakers emphasized that, along with the diversification of energy supplies to world markets, great attention is paid to increasing oil production, strengthening the raw material base of the industry through the search and exploration of new hydrocarbon deposits, drilling and workover of wells, including by attracting specialized foreign companies and their capital investments.

The reports noted that, being a proactive participant in international processes, Turkmenistan offers its enormous potential to be used in common interests, voicing its vision of sustainable goals and opportunities to achieve them. The strategy implemented in this area under the leadership of the leader of the nation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, implies the priority of high-tech industries, the creation of conditions for the development of a “green economy” as a basic element of the functioning of the entire life support infrastructure of the state.

A number of documents are expected to be signed within the framework of the current forum. In particular, today a Memorandum of Understanding on the Production of Ammonia and Methanol by Monetizing Natural Gas was signed between the State Concern Türkmengaz and Haldor Topsoe A/S (Kingdom of Denmark); Contract between Türkmengeologiýa State Corporation and Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited (Republic of Singapore) for 3D and 2D studies in the eastern part of the Goturdepin oil and gas field in the Balkan zone in the west of Turkmenistan and in the South Burun area; Contract for the development and construction of a third shipyard for the processing of oil and oil products at the Coastal loading and loading oil refinery of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries between TKNPZ and Petro Gas LLP (Great Britain).

The conference will continue its work tomorrow. The participants will discuss a wide range of issues at such thematic sessions as, “Investment opportunities of the oil and gas sector: an overview of investment projects onshore and in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea”, “Current trends in financing investment projects”, “Natural gas and alternative energy sources – the key towards the transition to a low-carbon future ”,“ State-of-the-art research and development know-how ”.

During the forum, held in a hybrid format, a live broadcast from the exhibition pavilion of Turkmenistan at the EXPO-2020 World Exhibition (Dubai, UAE), where, simultaneously with Ashgabat, a session is being held on the topic: “Natural gas and alternative energy sources are key resources in the transition to a low-carbon future.”

Within the framework of the two-day conference, various oil and gas companies of the world will make presentations, share their accumulated experience and new developments.

On the sidelines of the forum, meetings are also scheduled between representatives of the domestic fuel and energy complex and their foreign partners to discuss areas for further cooperation.

/// nCa, 28 October 2021 (nCa is media partner of OGT 2021 – this post is abridged version of TDH report published on 27 October 2021, pictures credit TDH and Nebit-Gaz)