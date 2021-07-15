Turkmenistan, India sign MoU on Grant Assistance for High Impact Community Development Projects

Ambassador Dr. Vidhu P. Nair and Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan H.E. Mr. Muhammetgeldi Serdarov signed the MoU on Indian Grant Assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects today.

The MoU would facilitate implementation of projects for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan especially in areas such as women empowerment, child welfare, livelihood support, education, health training, agriculture and agro-industry, micro-irrigation, renewable energy, trade, transport and communications etc.

Announcement of the grant assistance was made by H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India during the 2nd India – Central Asia Dialogue held virtually in October 2020. /// Embassy of India in Turkmenistan, 14 July 2021

Some photos from the signing ceremony on next page: