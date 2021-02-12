A look at China through golden sayings

Leading people to create a happy life is the unswerving goal of the struggle of the Chinese Communist Party. We must match the people’s desire for a wonderful life, adhere to the concept of development in which the people are central, focus on ensuring and improving the lives of the people, develop various social issues, increase the regulation of income distribution, win the battle against poverty, ensure the people’s right to equal participation in public affairs and equal development, so that the results of reforms and development will benefit all peoples more and more justly, as well as progressively move towards achieving the goal of universal well-being of the people. /// Embassy of China, Ashgabat, 12 February 2021