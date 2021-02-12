A look at China through golden sayings

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China in Turkmenistan
- The main contradiction in Chinese society has already turned into a contradiction between the ever-growing needs of the people for a wonderful life and the uneven and incomplete development. Previously, we had to decide the question “is it or not”, but now we need to decide the question “good or bad”. We must make efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of development in order to optimally meet the multifaceted and ever-growing needs of the people, to better contribute to the comprehensive development of man and the achievement of the general prosperity of the people.
- We must always consider the position of the people as a fundamental position, consider the struggle for the happiness of the people as a fundamental mission, must adhere to the main goal – selfless service to the people, follow the party line of the masses, respect the status of the people as a subject and their creative initiative, always maintain ties with the masses, to unite grandiose forces and lead the people to the realization of great historical achievements.
- The people are the largest and most reliable power, as well as the deepest root of the government of the Chinese Communist Party. In this sense, the will of the people is the most ambitious policy. Has the initial goal of the communists and cadres changed, did they remember their mission? All this is assessed by the people, tested by practice.
- The people are the creator of history and the real hero. It was the Chinese people that wrote the majestic and grandiose history of the development of the Chinese nation! A deep and multifaceted Chinese civilization was created by the Chinese people! The timeless spirit of the Chinese nation was created by the Chinese people! The diligent efforts of the Chinese people have contributed to the great transformation of the Chinese nation: it has risen to its feet, began to live a better life, and is turning into a strong and powerful nation.
- The Chinese people are endowed with a great fighting spirit. Since ancient times, the Chinese people have realized that one cannot sit around and enjoy the fruits of other people’s labors, happiness can only be achieved by one’s own great efforts. Today, everything that the Chinese people have, consolidates their own intelligence, talent and diligence, is the result of the sweat and the enormous sacrifices of the Chinese.
- The Chinese people have a great dream. For thousands of years, the Chinese people have lived with a dream in their hearts and made unremitting efforts to achieve the dream. The Chinese people are confident that, despite the heights and goals, if you constantly strive to achieve your goals, it will be possible to climb the highest mountain.
- The concept of development in which the people is central is not an abstract and unclear concept. You cannot just dwell on words and thoughts, but you need to implement this concept in all links of socio-economic development. China is still and will remain for a long time at the initial stage of socialism. In the current conditions, we must do what is possible, strive from small victories to large ones, and continuously move towards the goal of universal prosperity for the people.
- Leading people to create a happy life is the unswerving goal of the struggle of the Chinese Communist Party. We must match the people’s desire for a wonderful life, adhere to the concept of development in which the people are central, focus on ensuring and improving the lives of the people, develop various social issues, increase the regulation of income distribution, win the battle against poverty, ensure the people’s right to equal participation in public affairs and equal development, so that the results of reforms and development will benefit all peoples more and more justly, as well as progressively move towards achieving the goal of universal well-being of the people. /// Embassy of China, Ashgabat, 12 February 2021