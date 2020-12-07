World Economic Forum – Country’s Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan Conducted by World Economic Forum on 25 November 2020

In recognition of Pakistan’s successful policies against COVID-19, World Economic Forum announced Pakistan`s Strategy Day. On November 25, World Economic Forum organized an international event “Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) on Pakistan”. This is another endorsement of Pakistan’s brilliant strategy in a very challenging environment of COVID-19 and Economic Crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Country Strategy Dialogue and participated in an interactive dialogue with World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of leading global corporation and World Economic Forum partner companies.

The session gave chief executives from across the world an opportunity to hear directly from the prime minister on the factors behind Pakistan’s resilience to the economic shocks of the pandemic and his country’s post-COVID-19 recovery strategy. The session was attended by more than 70 members and partners of the World Economic Forum from around the world. In the virtual session, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan explained Pakistan’s strategy to combat the ‘pandemic in smartest and efficient way’; Saving the lives but not compromising on parallel economic activities to support the down trodden class of community. Besides this, huge cash assistance for needy families was also provided to meet the most immediate requirements of these families. Although, world experience was to ensure complete lock down for battling with Virus but, Pakistan adopted the strategy of ‘Smart Lock down’, i.e. closures of areas which are found as epicenter of virus spread.

In addition, Prime Minister also explained the policy priorities of the Government of Pakistan, including regional connectivity projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and progress on talks to improve trade flows between Afghanistan and Pakistan following his visit last week to the Afghan capital. The prime minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was “not exclusive to China” and any other country could also become part of this project. The project’s second phase is more than regional connectivity and involves special economic zones, agriculture and technology institutes that can help with digitalization of the economy. PM Imran Khan also responded to questions from chief executives on promoting a digital economy in Pakistan and improving the enabling environment for long-term investors. “My aim is for Pakistan’s economy to emerge greener, fairer and stronger from the pandemic. It is crucial for us to work with the international business community and partners like the World Economic Forum to share the important reforms underway here and help global businesses participate in the emerging opportunities in Pakistan’’.

Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum said that “Pakistan’s economy has shown remarkable resilience to the pandemic, placing it in a strong position to rebound quickly from the shock. The Forum convened this dialogue with Prime Minister Imran Khan for global business leaders to discuss the country’s economic response in greater detail and to understand where they could contribute to Pakistan’s ambitious recovery strategy and also learn from Pakistan’s experience”.

Country Strategy Dialogue is World Economic Forum’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential. The Country Strategy Dialogue of 25 November 2020 by World Economic Forum is recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its commendable resilience to the myriad of challenges including the COVID pandemic. The Country Strategy Dialogue is the second such event organized by World Economic Forum for Pakistan this year. A Country Strategy Dialogue during Prime Minister’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2020 was widely attended by the global corporate sector. Pakistan shall continue to share its experience with world for effectively countering the Global pandemic, with the aim of achieving shared objective of minimal damage to not-so-blessed segment of societies and swift recovery. /// Embassy of Pakistan, 7 December 2020