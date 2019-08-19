Kazakhstan upgrades the highway to the border with Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

By the end of 2019, Kazakhstan will inaugurate a motor way leading to the border with Turkmenistan.

The highway runs along the route Zhetybay–Zhanaozen–Kenderli – border with the Republic of Turkmenistan (Turkmenbashi), reports Kazavtozhol, the Kazakhstan’s national operator for road management.

73-kilometers lengthy road will be upgraded to 4-lane.

So far, the earthwork has been completed already. The lower and upper coatinglayers placed as well.

About 800 people work at the site, 565 units of machinery are involved.

The road will meet the traffic safety requirements. Barrier fence will be installed along the axis of the road, and the site will be equipped with new road signs and markings.

In turn, Turkmenistan is also developing a project of 225-kilometers lengthy highway stretching from Turkmenbashi to the border with Kazakhstan. The two-way road with a width of 22.5 meters will be equipped with necessary infrastructure facilities. Moreover, 354-meterslong bridge will span across the Bay Garabogazgolwith the width of the roadway of 21 meters.

In fact, the road Zhetybay–Zhanaozen–Kenderli – the border of the Republic of Turkmenistan with the access to Turkmenbashi will connect two Caspian resort areas – a resort complex Kendirli in Kazakhstan and the national tourist zone Avaza in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 19 August 2019