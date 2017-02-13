Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – voter turnout 97.27% – GB speaks to media

nCa Report

Ashgabat, 12-13 February 2017 (nCa) — Presidential elections in Turkmenistan were held on Sunday (12 February 2017). According to the tentative figures released by the election commission, the voter turnout was 97.27%.

The polling started at 7am and closed at 7pm.

There were 9 registered candidates including the incumbent president, Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov.

Journalists in two separate groups were taken to several polling stations. The first stop was polling station 48 of constituency Ashgabat 1, where Berdymuhamedov and his family are registered voters.

GB, accompanied by his father Myalikguly Berdymuhamedov, mother Ogulnabat Berdymuhamedova, son Serdar Berdymuhamedov, both of the daughters of the president, and all of the grandchildren arrived to cast vote at about 9:30am.

After casting the vote, GB spoke to the media. Here are the main points of his remarks:

During the last session of the Elders’ Council we adopted our new Constitution, which is based on the principles of international law, and provides for the development of our democratic, secular state, and civil society.

The new Constitution extends the presidential term to seven years. These elections will help us determine the destiny of the nation for the next seven years.

There are nine candidates from different political parties and initiative groups. Each candidate presented their manifesto to the voters, aimed at further development and prosperity of the country.

All the candidates are united in their desire to make meaningful contribution to the large-scale reforms in the country.

Our policy of neutrality has gained worldwide recognition. The UN General Assembly has declared 12 December as International Day of Neutrality.

A number of programmes aimed at socio-economic development of Turkmenistan up to 2020 are in various stages of implementation.

We are on the path to become an industrial power. We are satisfied with the pace of progress as it would not only benefit our economic interests but would also create more and better jobs for the people.

We plan big tasks for the next seven years.

We are grateful to the foreign states and international organizations as participation as election observers. We are grateful to the media for the coverage.

The election commission and the observer missions will hold separate media events today (13 February 2017).

Here is the data and some pictures: