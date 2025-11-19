Newly appointed Ambassador of Qatar presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Qatar to Turkmenistan, Nasser bin Ahmed Al Taher, who presented his credentials to the head of state, the Turkmenistan State News Agency (TDH) reports.

During the meeting, the diplomat emphasized that Qatar highly values its friendly relations with Turkmenistan. Taking the opportunity, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Ambassador also congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on being awarded the highest state honor of Uzbekistan – the Order “Oliý Darajali Dustlik” – during his recent state visit to that country.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed reciprocal good wishes to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening and expanding multifaceted cooperation with Qatar.

It was noted that the traditionally friendly and fraternal bilateral relations are currently characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and close partnership. Turkmenistan is committed to further strengthening interstate interaction on a long-term basis and elevating it to a new level.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between the two countries has consistently developed and expanded across various fields. Mutual high-level visits have significantly contributed to advancing partnership.

Successful interaction continues on the platforms of international organizations, with Qatar among the first to support Turkmenistan’s initiatives at the United Nations.

Considerable potential exists for developing trade and economic ties, particularly in the fuel and energy sector, investment, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, agriculture, healthcare, and high technologies.

In the context of more effectively realizing the partnership potential in these areas, emphasis was placed on the need to intensify the work of the Joint Turkmen-Qatari Intergovernmental Commission.

The President also highlighted substantial opportunities for cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, particularly in studying the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen and Qatari peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Nasser bin Ahmed Al Taher assured that he would spare no effort to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 19 November 2025