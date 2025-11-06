Meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye with the Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party

On November 6, 2025, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyyev, and the Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) of the Republic of Türkiye, Kürşad Zorlu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, noting the steady development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and partnership.

Special attention was paid to the upcoming High-Level International Forum to be held on December 12 of the current year in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this context, the interlocutors discussed the participation of a high-level delegation from the Republic of Türkiye in the forthcoming forum.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening constructive dialogue between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye and to implementing joint projects of mutual interest. ///nCa, 6 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)