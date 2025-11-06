Hundreds of Lives Saved in Turkmenistan: The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation Reports More Than 700 Surgeries for Children

Hundreds of surgeries have been performed in Turkmenistan using funds from the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. This was announced by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Affairs, at a meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held in Arkadag on Wednesday, 5 Nov, and chaired by National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

To date, more than 700 surgeries and inpatient treatment have been performed on children across the country, reported Atabayeba, Foundation’s Executive Director.

From January to October of this year, 163 sick children underwent surgeries. In addition, approximately 900 children received rehabilitation and treatment.

Furthermore, the report noted that in March of this year, in honor of the Foundation’s 4th anniversary, the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Developing International Action for Children” was held in Arkadag. The conference’s final document was translated into the official languages of the UN and distributed as an agenda document for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking about the intensification of international cooperation, O. Atabayeva noted that proposals for cooperation with the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care are constantly received from countries around the world.

“Not a single child in our country is left without care; the state stands behind them like a rock!”

We will continue to create favorable conditions for the comprehensive and harmonious development of children and ensure their full participation in society. We will always support and assist the younger generation. Caring for the younger generation means caring for our great and bright future,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed during the meeting. ///nCa, 6 November 2025