Political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Serbia

On October 30, 2025, political consultations were held in Belgrade between the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Serbia. The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Serbian delegation was led by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović.

During the talks, a constructive exchange of views took place on key issues of the bilateral agenda, and the level of political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries was discussed. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Serbia is developing based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutually beneficial partnership.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of regular political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of two countries. They also reaffirmed the need to improve the bilateral legal framework.

Trade, the textile industry, and the export of polymers, fertilizers, and agricultural products were identified as favorable areas of bilateral economic relations.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects of developing cooperation in the fields of culture, education and tourism.

The sides noted with satisfaction the positive experience of cooperation between the two countries on international platforms, particularly within the UN, where they provide mutual support and co-sponsor significant international initiatives.

At the end of the political consultations, the importance of continuing the established dialogue aimed to diversify the fruitful partnership that meets mutual interests was emphasized.

***

On the same day, as part of a visit to the Republic of Serbia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with the Director of the International Specialized Exhibition « EXPO-2027» in Belgrade, Danilo Jerinić.

During the conversation, the parties discussed organizational issues related to Turkmenistan’s participation in the upcoming exhibition, scheduled to be held from May 15 to August 15, 2027. ///nCa, 31 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Russia)