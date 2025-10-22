Turkmenistan to Extend a Helping Hand to the Afghan People

On 21 October 2025, during a working visit to the city of Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, announced Turkmenistan’s intention to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The statement was made in the context of his recent visit to Afghanistan, where the next phase of the TAPI gas pipeline construction was launched.

During the visit, the Afghan side requested Turkmenistan’s support for citizens affected by a devastating earthquake that left many homeless.

In response, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, D. Orazov, to prepare proposals for providing humanitarian assistance. These proposals will be submitted for consideration to the President of Turkmenistan.

The National Leader quoted the Turkmen proverb “Kyýamat güni goňşudan” (“On the Day of Judgment, neighbors will help”), which reflects the deep-rooted traditions of good neighborliness and humanism of the Turkmen people.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov emphasized that providing assistance will embody the humanitarian principles inherent in the Turkmen people and their commitment to good deeds aimed at supporting neighbors. ///nCa, 22 October 2025