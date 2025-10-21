Seamless Border: How Electronic Pre-Declaration Accelerates Import and Transit Through Turkmenistan

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan continues to implement modern digital technologies aimed at streamlining customs procedures and facilitating international trade. One of the key components of this effort is the adoption of an electronic pre-declaration system for goods, as stipulated by the country’s Customs Code.

As of 1 June 2024, carriers and other stakeholders are required to submit electronic information in advance regarding goods intended for import into Turkmenistan, as well as transit cargo.

Advance cargo information can be submitted via the “ASYCUDA World” information system and the TIR-EPD system of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), in accordance with the 1975 Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods (TIR Convention). Information is accepted in Turkmen, Russian, and/or English.

According to the State Customs Service, in January-September of 2025, pre-declaration was provided for 75.4% of goods entering Turkmenistan.

Specifically, advance data was submitted for 84% of import consignments and 69% of transit shipments. Of the total volume of information, 93% was transmitted via the “ASYCUDA World” system, and 7% through TIR-EPD.

Thanks to the submission of pre-notification, customs authorities process goods on a priority basis. This accelerates procedures, reduces border waiting times, and ensures faster delivery to recipients.

The introduction of electronic pre-declaration is aimed at promoting paperless cross-border trade, enhancing Turkmenistan’s transport and transit potential, and creating modern, user-friendly conditions for foreign economic actors through the digitalization of customs processes. ///nCa, 21 October 2025