Samarkand hosted the first meeting of defense ministers of Central Asian states

On 20 October 2025, the first-ever meeting of defense ministers of Central Asian states was held in Samarkand, as reported by Uzbekistan’s National Information Agency UzA.

At the beginning of the session, a message from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was presented to the participants. The message emphasized that in recent years, relations between the region’s countries, based on principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and trust, have reached a level of constructive dialogue and strategic partnership. Mirziyoyev noted that amid global changes, increasing international and regional challenges, and growing security threats, strengthening cooperation between defense ministries is of particular importance.

During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed key issues related to ensuring regional security, developing military and military-technical cooperation, and joint measures to combat international terrorism. Following the negotiations, the parties signed a protocol.

Uzbekistan’s Defense Minister held separate bilateral meetings with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

After the official proceedings, an excursion to Samarkand’s landmarks was organized for the delegations. The guests visited the Mirzo Ulugbek Observatory, the mausoleum of Amir Temur, Registan Square, and the “Eternal City” cultural-historical complex.

It is noteworthy that the meeting took place against the backdrop of intensified regional security engagement. Just last week, two events took place in Central Asia: the Samarkand session of heads of security and intelligence services of CIS member states, and the third meeting of security council secretaries within the “Central Asia – India” format, held in Bishkek.///nCa, 21 October 2025