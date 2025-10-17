Heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS countries met In Samarkand

On 17 October 2025, the 21st meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of CIS Member States on intelligence activities took place in Samarkand, reported the CIS Executive Committee.

The event was attended by delegations from the special services of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The meeting reviewed the results of cooperation over the past year and discussed pressing issues of coordinating the efforts of special services in countering international destructive forces aimed at undermining the internal political stability of CIS states.

Heads of the delegations expressed support for continuing dialogue on security issues in the interest of stable and progressive development of CIS countries.

At the conclusion of the event, a memorandum was signed, reaffirming the need to further improve the existing mechanism of interaction, expand forms and directions of cooperation to protect state interests, and ensure the security of CIS countries against external negative influences.

Memorandum of the 21st Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of CIS Member States on Intelligence Activities

The participants of the 21st Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of the CIS Member States, having reviewed the agenda items, noted the growing activity of external forces seeking to provoke destabilizing processes within the Commonwealth space and to undermine the traditional, multifaceted partnerships among CIS countries. Clear intentions by non-regional actors to disrupt the internal stability of several CIS states were identified.

During the meeting, attention was drawn to the efforts of external forces to hinder the deepening of integration processes within the CIS and to discredit the role of the CIS in ensuring regional stability and security.

Particular concern was expressed regarding the continued threat posed by various non-governmental organizations operating with foreign support. Of additional concern is the active exploitation by non-regional actors of terrorist and extremist groups as instruments to pursue their strategic objectives.

In light of these challenges, the meeting participants emphasized the need to intensify joint efforts to counter external threats to the CIS states. They advocated for the enhancement of partnership mechanisms and the strengthening of cooperation across multiple domains to ensure the security and protection of the national interests of the CIS member states. ///nCa, 17 October 2025