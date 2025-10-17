Kyrgyzstan hosted 3rd Central Asia-India Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils/National Security Advisers

On 16 October, in Bishkek, the third Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils/National Security Advisers in the Central Asia and India format was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov.

This multilateral format is a continuation of broad regional cooperation in the interests of peace and strengthening stability, and also serves as a unique platform for exchanging views on key security issues.

In his speech, Bekbolotov noted that the most valuable thing for this meeting was the similarity in assessments of the situation and the degree of influence of challenges and threats on the state of regional and national security.

Modern international political circumstances are in many ways the main deterrent to effective interaction and fruitful cooperation. Widespread loss of trust, sanctions pressure and geopolitical rivalry are slowing down the implementation of joint projects.

In response, based on a solid foundation of security and stability, strategic vision and active diplomacy can become necessary tools for deepening economic and cultural ties.

Cooperation should be comprehensive. It is necessary to include not only military and law enforcement components, but also cultural interaction, humanitarian exchanges, expansion of educational programs and joint initiatives in the field of science and technology.

***

According to the Ministry of External Affairs of India, NSA Shri Ajit Doval participated in the meeting along with the Secretaries/ National Security Advisers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The Republic of Tajikistan was represented by the Deputy Secretary of Security Council.



During the meeting, the Secretaries of the Security Council / National Security Advisers reiterated the importance of regular dialogue in view of the changing nature of security challenges. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking. The Secretaries/NSAs emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region. They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability. They agreed to prioritise greater connectivity between India and the Central Asian countries. The Secretaries/NSAs also agreed to expand the scope of cooperation under this format to include areas such as digital connectivity and infrastructure, AI and other emerging technologies, and space cooperation.

Meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan

On October 16, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the Secretaries of the Central Asian Security Councils and the National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, issues of ensuring regional security and countering current threats and challenges were discussed.

Japarov stressed that in a tense international situation, the most important factor for sustainable development is the preservation of peaceful and friendly relations with all states. And along with terrorism and extremism, countries are increasingly threatened by transnational challenges such as illegal migration and cyber threats.

“In this regard, I would like to emphasize that it is possible to effectively counter transnational terrorism only through joint efforts,” Sadyr Japarov said.

He also outlined a number of key areas of joint cooperation. This includes an emphasis on combating terrorism and extremism, countering transnational crime and drug trafficking, a coordinated cybersecurity response, as well as awareness-raising and educational programs among youth and the population.

In turn, the Secretaries of the Central Asian Security Councils and the Indian Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser expressed their willingness to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They also noted the relevance of the dialogue in the “Central Asia–India” format in modern conditions.

The Security Council Secretaries also stressed the need to develop a coordinated approach to addressing security issues. ///nCa, 17 October 2025 [photo credit – official website of President of Kyrgyzstan]