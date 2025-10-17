Music and Art to Build a Strong Bridge of Friendship Between Turkmenistan and Romania

On 15 September, 2025, at the headquarters of the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal-Marin Constantin” in Bucharest, a meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, Mr. A.Annayev, and Ms.Anna Ungureanu, conductor of the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal-Marin Constantin”.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of cultural cooperation in the field of music and art, and expressed their readiness to create joint projects aimed at promoting the musical and spiritual heritage of the two friendly countries.

The Romanian side presented the Ambassador with a collection of choral works from the countries of Central Asia, performed by the “Madrigal-Marin Constantin” choir, including the national anthems of the countries of the region, among them the national Anthem of Turkmenistan.

This meeting became an important step in developing cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania, as well as in strengthening humanitarian ties between the peoples of Central Asia and Europe.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in the further development of cultural dialogue and expressed confidence that music and art will become a solid bridge of friendship between the peoples of Turkmenistan, Romania, and Central Asia. ///nCa, 17 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)