Briefing in Baku: Laying the Foundation for a Mosque in Fuzuli — A Step Toward Deepening Turkmen-Azerbaijani Ties

A briefing dedicated to the ceremony of laying the foundation for a mosque, which Turkmenistan will build as a gift to Azerbaijan in Fuzuli, was held in Baku, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by the Advisor to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Fuzuli, Aghdam, and Khojavend Districts, members and leaders of the parliament of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani side of the Working Group on Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Relations, the Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, the First Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, representatives of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan, ambassadors of Turkic-speaking states, political scientists, public figures, and media outlets.

According to Trend, speaking at the briefing, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, emphasized that the mosque foundation-laying ceremony, held during the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, carries great symbolic significance not only for the Turkic world but also for the entire Islamic community.

“The laying of the mosque’s foundation in Fuzuli symbolizes the restoration of Karabakh’s belonging to Azerbaijan. I am confident that this mosque will become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood among Turkic peoples in the future,” the diplomat stated.

Gunay Efendiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, noted that fraternal initiatives among Turkic world countries are becoming a sustainable tradition. A school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, built on Uzbekistan’s initiative, is already successfully operating in Fuzuli, and now Turkmenistan is implementing another symbolic project. The sister-city relationship between Fuzuli and a city in Turkmenistan will create additional opportunities for strengthening cultural ties and holding joint events, the deputy believes.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, in his speech, highlighted that the development of spiritual and cultural values, as well as support for education, are key principles uniting Turkic states. “The joint initiatives of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan demonstrate not only the brotherhood of their peoples but also their commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and spiritual traditions of the region,” the diplomat emphasized.

Tanzila Rustamkhanly, a parliament memeber and head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan interparliamentary relations, noted that the construction of the mosque is not merely a religious event but a symbol of spiritual and cultural unity.

The mosque in Fuzuli, designed for 500 worshippers, will be built by the Turkmen company Aga-Gurluşyk. The project is financed by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship. ///nCa, 13 October 2025