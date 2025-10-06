Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations and the TAPI Project

On 5 October 2025, a telephone conversation took place between Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, according to the Afghanistan’s foreign ministry.

During the discussion, the parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of political and economic relations between the two countries. Particular attention was given to the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India), which received a positive assessment from both ministers.

Muttaqi and Meredov expressed their readiness to further strengthen practical cooperation across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of regular meetings and consultations. ///nCa, 6 October 2025