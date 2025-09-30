Turkmenistan’s Independence, the 30th anniversary of permanent Neutrality, and the results of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan

On 30 September 2025, a briefing was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation dedicated to significant dates – the 34th anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan, the 30th anniversary of permanent Neutrality, as well as the results of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The briefing was attended by representatives of the media, the Turkmen diaspora in Russia, and students from Turkmenistan studying at higher educational institutions in the Russian Federation.

Participants were briefed on Turkmenistan’s achievements over 34 years of independent and sovereign development, as well as on important events in the country’s socio-political and international activities.

The importance of the large-scale international initiatives put forward by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly was noted.

During the event, those gathered were informed about the results of the regular meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, the highest representative body of people’s power, held on September 19, 2025, in Ashgabat.

Particular emphasis was placed on the significance of the adopted Constitutional Law “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan”, which has strategic importance.

The special symbolism of 2025 was emphasized in the context of significant events – the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s acquisition of permanent neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Participants were also provided with information about the International Forum, scheduled for December this year in Ashgabat, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Guests had the opportunity to become familiar with the books of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the works of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The briefing included a photo exhibition and a video screening dedicated to Turkmenistan’s achievements and successes over the years of Independence. ///nCa, 30 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Russia)