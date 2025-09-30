CIS Heads of Government session held in Minsk – Turkmenistan to host next meeting

On 29 September 2025, Minsk hosted the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), bringing together prime-ministers and senior representatives of member states to discuss key issues of economic, scientific-technological, and humanitarian cooperation.

Turkmenistan was represented at the meeting by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov, who oversees the financial and economic sector.

Key Agenda Items

The meeting’s agenda included 15 items covering a wide range of cooperation areas.

In a closed session, the heads of government discussed pressing issues of economic interaction and approved the CIS Scientific and Technological Development Strategy for 2026–2035.

In the extended session, the Council reviewed the Main Directions of Cooperation in Forestry and the Forest Industry until 2035. This document aims to promote sustainable development of forest complexes, joint utilization of forest resources, and enhanced cooperation among the forestry authorities of CIS member states.

Another significant agenda item was the CIS Multimodal Transport Corridors Digitalization Strategy, presented by Tajikistan. The strategy focuses on optimizing logistics, reducing costs, increasing the speed and transparency of transportation, and ensuring the environmental sustainability of transport systems.

The participants approved the Cooperation Strategy for the Development of the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035 and its Action Plan. These documents envisage the development of electronic services, standardization, and integration in areas such as education, healthcare, and social protection.

Additionally, the Action Plan for the Second Phase of the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy until 2030 was endorsed. This plan aims to develop nuclear infrastructure, facilitate the exchange of radiation monitoring data, and enhance public acceptance of the nuclear industry.

The Council also approved the Action Plan for the Second Phase of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030. For the period of 2026–2030, measures are planned to foster industrial cooperation, support investments, digitize economies, and boost transit cargo transportation.

The heads of government signed an Agreement on Cooperation to Prevent the Spread of Locust Pests, which includes joint phytosanitary monitoring and plant protection measures to prevent pest outbreaks and preserve the environment.

Additionally, the Concept of Pricing in the Construction Activities of CIS Member States and its Implementation Plan were adopted. This document aims to improve pricing systems in construction by incorporating innovative methods and integrating national systems.

In the humanitarian sphere, the Action Plan for the Preparation and Implementation of the 2026 CIS Year of Healthcare was signed.

The meeting also addressed issues related to the continued search for military personnel missing in action during the Afghanistan War and the reburial of their remains.

The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is scheduled for the first half of 2026 in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 30 September 2025