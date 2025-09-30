During the celebrations of Turkmenistan’s Independence Day, Denis Afanasyev, Vice-Governor and Chairman of the Government of the Astrakhan Region (Russia) visited Ashgabat. “Turkmenistan is our strategic partner and reliable friend. We place priority importance on our cooperation,” Afanasyev wrotw on his social media.

As part of the visit, Afanasyev met with the Deouty Prime Minister Mammedkhan Chakiyev, who oversees the transport and communications sector. The parties discussed key areas of cooperation.

Logistics Center: One of the central topics was the establishment of a logistics center in the Astrakhan Region. The region has already allocated land and created the necessary conditions for the project’s implementation, with relevant agreements signed. The Astrakhan Region is currently awaiting the technical specifications from the Turkmen side. The opening of the center is expected to significantly increase trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan, strengthening trade and economic ties.

Shipping Line: The Astrakhan Region sees significant potential in launching a regular shipping line between the ports of the two countries. The region is ready to supply a wide range of agricultural products and industrial goods. The implementation of this project will open new prospects for cargo transportation.

Cooperation in Shipbuilding: The negotiations also covered cooperation in shipbuilding. Astrakhan’s shipyards, which already successfully fulfill orders for Caspian Sea countries, are ready to collaborate with Turkmenistan’s “Balkan” shipyard.

Training of Specialists: Chakiyev emphasized Turkmenistan’s interest in training and upskilling specialists for shipping and shipbuilding companies. The Caspian Institute of Maritime and River Transport named after General-Admiral F.M. Apraksin, along with other universities in the Astrakhan Region, are being considered as training bases.

Direct Air Service: To foster tourism and business ties, the parties discussed the possibility of launching a direct flight between Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi. The Astrakhan airport is prepared to provide all necessary conditions for the operation of Turkmenistan Airlines on this route.

Participation in International Forums: Special attention was given to the importance of international events held in the Astrakhan Region. In particular, Turkmenistan will send representatives to participate in the Astrakhan International Forum “North-South ITC – New Horizons. Rapid Access to Premium Markets of Iran, the East, South Asia, East Africa, and India,” scheduled for October. The forum will include representatives from Turkmenistan’s shipbuilding, shipping, and logistics companies. ///nCa, 30 September 2025