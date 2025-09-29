“Turkmen Corner” Inaugurated at COMET in Brussels

During a cultural soirée celebrating Turkmenistan’s Independence Day, the “Turkmen Corner,” created with the support of the BinyamProject, was unveiled at the renowned COMET center in Brussels.

COMET, a prominent venue in the Belgian capital, hosts diverse events ranging from business forums to art exhibitions. Each room in the center is uniquely designed, and on this occasion, a new cultural exhibit dedicated to Turkmenistan was introduced.

The centerpiece of the “Turkmen Corner” is a striking artwork: a large map of Turkmenistan crafted from fragments of traditional textiles. Created by Turkmen artisans, the piece incorporates rich symbols and patterns that reflect the cultural diversity of the country’s regions. In his address, Ambassador Sapar Palvanov described the panel as both an artistic creation and a powerful metaphor: “The world is made of diverse elements that together form a harmonious whole.”

The exhibition aligns with the UN General Assembly’s International Year of Peace and Trust, symbolizing how cultural diversity, united through human effort, fosters trust and dialogue among nations. The opening of the “Turkmen Corner” was a highlight of the Second Central Asian European Creative Forum held in Brussels.

Ambassador Palvanov expressed gratitude to COMET’s management for providing a vibrant, accessible space for the project. He noted that the exhibition will enable European audiences to engage with Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage, significantly contributing to mutual understanding and cultural cooperation. ///nCa, 29 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)