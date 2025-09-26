Turkmenistan to Grant Residency to 142 Foreign Nationals

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed a Resolution granting residency permits to 142 individuals. These include citizens of seven countries and representatives of fifteen nationalities.

The draft resolution was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 25 September.

According to Meredov, Turkmenistan has so far granted residency to 5,152 foreign nationals and stateless persons.

In accordance with the Resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Migration Service, together with other relevant ministries and sectoral agencies, are instructed to continue the work on processing documents for foreign citizens and stateless persons applying for residence permits in Turkmenistan.

///nCa, 26 September 2025