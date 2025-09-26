Turkmenistan Studies Belarus’ Experience in Nutrition and Epidemiology

From 23 to 27 September 2025, a delegation consisting of representatives from UNICEF Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan, and affiliated organizations is visiting Minsk, where strategic cooperation in preventive medicine, nutrition, and epidemiological safety is being discussed at the Republican Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Public Health. This was reported by the “Belarus Segodnya” news outlet.

The visit is part of the UNICEF-supported project “Technical Support for Revising the Nutrition Curriculum.” Turkmen specialists are exploring Belarusian teaching methodologies, laboratory infrastructure, and scientifically validated approaches that have proven effective in Belarus.

As part of the program, the experts toured laboratories where they were presented with information on methods for addressing childhood obesity and regulating excessive weight in children.

It was also reported that the Belarusian Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Public Health is actively involved in developing curricula for Turkmen medical students, further strengthening academic and professional ties between the two countries.

Belarusian Doctors to Visit Turkmenistan

For the past two years, specialists from Belarus have been traveling to Turkmenistan’s Perinatal Center, where they conduct practical training sessions aimed at preparing trainers in anesthesiology and neonatal resuscitation.

Turkmen doctors have praised this cooperation, which is set to continue. Another visit by a Belarusian delegation is expected to take place in November 2025, Belarus Segodnya reports.

Agayunus Myradova, representative of the Department of Nutritional Hygiene at the Turkmen State Medical University, Deputy Director of the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health, and national coordinator for breastfeeding and early childhood nutrition, highlighted the importance of these longstanding professional ties: “In Belarus, at the National Research and Practical Center ‘Mother and Child,’ I defended my PhD thesis. Belarusian specialists hold a special place in my heart. Warm feelings, respect, and gratitude — these are the words that best describe my attitude toward a country that has given me not only professional knowledge but also genuine human trust.” /// nCa, 26 September 2025