Ashgabat Celebrates the 76th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

On 25 September 2025, in Ashgabat, the Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, hosted a ceremonial reception to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The chief guest from the Turkmenistan government was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of business circles, the public, and the media.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Ji Shumin emphasized: “China and Turkmenistan are not only comprehensive strategic partners but also companions on the path of modernization and important participants in the “China-Central Asia” mechanism. Close contacts the high and top levels between our two countries Provide strong momentum for the development of bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov have met twice, setting directions and priorities for further cooperation.”

In turn, Rashid Meredov highlighted the historical depth of ties between the two peoples: more than 2,000 years ago, the sides signed a ‘sworn treaty,’ united by aspirations to develop multifaceted contacts across this vast geopolitical and geo-economic space.

“Today, we speak of a comprehensive strategic partnership between our two states. This is not merely an energy-related category or a term—it is the essence of the modern relationship between Turkmenistan and China. We have achieved a high level of interaction on the international political stage, with close cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the United Nations and other international formats, reflecting the profound trust established between our peoples 2,000 years ago”, Meredov said.

The Minister also noted the expanding economic cooperation with China in sectors such as transport, the gas industry, textiles, education, medicine, healthcare, and sports.

Here is the text of the speech by Ambassador Ji Shumin:

Distinguished Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Minister, Minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Rashid Overzgeldiyevich, Excellencies Ambassadors, Ladies and Gentlemen, Good evening!

I am delighted to welcome you all to this wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. First of all, on behalf of the Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, allow me to express sincere gratitude to all the guests present here and to thank our friends who have long supported China’s development and the strengthening of China-Turkmenistan friendship and cooperation.

Ladies and gentlemen,

76 years ago, under the strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese people founded the New China, bring an end to more than a century of foreign aggression and national humiliation, opening a new chapter in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Over the past 76 years, under the strong leadership of the CPC, the people of all nationalities in China, united and overcoming countless difficulties, have achieved two great miracles: rapid economic development and long-term social stability, thus writing truly remarkable achievements into history.

Especially in the new era, thanks to the resolute leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the cause of the Party and the state has achieved historic successes and undergone historic transformations.

We have completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and are confidently advancing toward the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical stage.

China’s overall national strength has made a historical leap. From a poor agrarian country, China has grown into the world’s second largest economy, the largest manufacturing producer, the leader in commodity trade and the holder of the largest foreign exchange reserves. At constant prices, the size of the Chinese economy in 2024 increased by about 234 times compared to the period of the founding of the PRC, with an average annual growth of about 7.9%.

China’s scientific and technological strength continues to grow, and modernization of national defense and the armed forces has made significant progress. We have built the world’s largest systems of healthcare, education, and social security. We have the world’s largest and fastest-growing middle-income population. The sense of security, satisfaction, and happiness of the Chinese people continues to rise.

Ladies and gentlemen, China adheres to high-quality development and regards innovation as the main driver of growth. The country has achieved remarkable progress in aviation, space, high-speed railways, automobile manufacturing, clean energy, quantum communication, artificial intelligence, and robotics. China’s contribution to world economic growth has consistently remained around 30%.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As the largest developing country, China is committed to the of peaceful development. Recently, we solemnly celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War of Resistance of the Chinese People against the Japanese Aggression and the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. Our purpose is not to forget history, honor the memory of heroes who sacrificed their lives, value peace and build a better future together. President Xi Jinping stressed that China will always be a driving force for peace, stability and progress.

At the recent “SCO Plus meeting, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative based on five principles: sovereign equality, primacy of international law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and action orientation. This is another important contribution by China to global development, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. It reflects China’s wisdom and approach to improving global governance.

Ladies and gentlemen,

In two days, Turkmenistan will celebrate the 34th anniversary of its independence. Thanks to the wise and far-sighted policies of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the country has achieved brilliant successes in state-building and socio-economic development, has made a significant contribution to ensuring regional and international peace.

As a good friend and strategic partner, we are sincerely happy for the Turkmen people.

China and Turkmenistan are not only comprehensive strategic partners but also companions on the path of modernization and important participants in the “China-Central Asia” mechanism. Close contacts the high and top levels between our two countries provide strong momentum for the development of bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov have met twice, setting directions and priorities for further cooperation.

In addition, this year also saw visits by Chairwoman of the Mejlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Charitable Foundation for “Assistance to Needy Children named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.” Recently, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Mr. Wang Yong, visited Turkmenistan and participated in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. Such active high-level exchanges are very important and beneficial for strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in specific areas.

The alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy creates vast opportunities for trade, economic, and investment cooperation. China-Turkmenistan cooperation in energy has become a vivid example of equal, mutually beneficial, and sustainable cooperation. For 14 years, China has been Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner Cooperation in non -resource sectors is also steadily expanding.

Humanitarian and cultural exchanges, rooted in the deep history of our peoples interaction are gaining new momentum thanks to close trade and economic ties. The number of Turkmen students studying in China continues to grow.

Our two countries have successfully held Culture Years in each other’s territory. It is especially important that regional exchanges and cooperation between China and Turkmenistan are also becoming more active.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, the world is undergoing unprecedented changes unseen in a century. The international community is facing new challenges and problems. Only through solidarity and cooperation can we achieve win-win results and common development, the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly once said: “When souls and hearts unite, even the hardest soil and stones, will yield.”

China stands ready to work together with Turkmenistan to fully implement high-level agreements deepen multifaceted strategic cooperation, and jointly build a closer China-Turkmenistan Community with a Shared Future, for the benefit of our two countries and peoples! Thank you for your attention! ///nCa, 26 September 2025

