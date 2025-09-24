Ashgabat to Host Two-Day Korean Cultural Festival

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan is set to present a two-day cultural festival for the residents and guests of Ashgabat, featuring a wide range of activities and a special musical concert. The events are planned to strengthen the cultural ties and mutual understanding between the peoples of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

The festivities will kick off on October 3 with “Korean Culture Week” at the “Arkach” Shopping and Entertainment Center. Starting at 17:00, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Korean traditions and art. The program includes hands-on calligraphy workshops where anyone can learn to write their name in the Korean alphabet, Hangul, as well as experience the wearing of traditional Korean costume – Hanbok. Guests can also capture memories at a themed photo zone called “Journey to Korea” and explore a variety of exhibitions introducing the country’s rich cultural heritage. Admission to this event is free for all.

The celebration will continue on October 4 with a musical concert at the Magtymguly Theater. In a unique collaboration with the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan, renowned South Korean performers, tenor Mr. Kwon Hwapyeong and mezzo-soprano Ms. Kwon Minji, will take the stage. The joint performance promises a harmonious blend of vocal mastery and rich instrumental sound, offering the audience a memorable evening of music. The concert is scheduled to begin at 19:00, and admission is free.

These events highlight the embassy’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and fostering a deeper connection between the two nations. All residents and guests of Ashgabat are invited to attend and experience the vibrant culture of the Republic of Korea. ///nCa, 24 September 2025