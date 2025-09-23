Turkmen Schoolgirl Awarded Grand Prix at World Creativity Festival “Children of the World: Time to Befriend”

Gulyalek Chopanova, Press Attaché of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation

In the Moscow International Trade Center, as part of the World Public Assembly, the award ceremony for the winners of the World Creativity Festival “Children of the World: Time to Befriend” took place.

Aziza Byashimova, a student at the Children’s Art School in the city of Turkmenabat, was awarded the Grand Prix of the competition.

The festival, which ran from March to August 2025, brought together children and teenagers aged 5 to 15. The number of talented participants is impressive – children from 70 countries around the world.

The festival was organized by the Charitable Foundation for Assistance, Development, and Support of the Population “Open Hearts” and the All-Russian Public Organization for the Support of the Family Institution and Traditional Family Values “Union of Fathers.”

The jury chairperson was Irina Markova-Chagall – an artist, poet, and public figure, grandniece of Marc Chagall. The festival was held with the support of Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Russian Federation.

The competition accepted works in various techniques, including landscapes, depictions of historical events, native landscapes, family life, portraits, landmarks, significant places, and festive events of the homeland, in the categories: “My World,” “Joy of Communication,” “Friendly Family,” and “Dreams of the Future.”

For Turkmenistan, this victory holds special symbolic significance, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the status of permanent, positive Neutrality of Turkmenistan, reaffirmed three times by special resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” which essentially serves as an invitation and call to all states for joint work encompassing political, ideological, and practical aspects of implementing the idea of peace and trust as a foundational principle of world order.

It was precisely the goal of shaping an understanding of peace as a multifaceted concept and the highest value of modern civilization that guided the World Creativity Festival “Children of the World: Time to Befriend,” held among children of all age groups from different nationalities, social backgrounds, and levels of physical health. After all, it is to today’s children of the world that the future of planet Earth belongs!

Art plays a key role in promoting tolerance and mutual understanding. The organizers are convinced that such projects involving youth in public diplomacy help build the future of international relations and reduce tensions between countries. ///nCa, 23 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia)