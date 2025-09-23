TotalEnergies Highlights Opportunities for Energy Transition and Cooperation with Turkmenistan at TIF 2025

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), held on September 18–19 in Awaza, brought together global energy leaders to discuss the future of the country’s fuel and energy sector. Speaking during the session 1, “Stable and Reliable Energy Resilience – Development of Priority Sectors in Turkmenistan’s Fuel and Energy Complex”, Mrs. Donna de Wick, Vice President of TotalEnergies (France), outlined the company’s vision for the global energy transition and its opportunities for Turkmenistan.

In her speech Mrs.Donna de Wick stressed that the world’s growing population and rising prosperity will continue to drive global energy demand.

“The world needs energy, oil and gas have a place to meet the world’s energy demand. And Turkmenistan, with its rich natural resources, can be a supplier to help meet the demands of customers worldwide”, she said.

De Wick highlighted several encouraging global trends, noting that global GDP has grown by over 3% annually in the past quarter-century, while electricity demand is increasing faster than other energy sources.

Introducing TotalEnergies’ corporate strategy, the speaker described the company’s focus on two key pillars: Oil and Gas; Integrated Power.

“As demand for the three energies is rising, we position ourselves to meet this demand,” de Wick explained.

She commended Turkmenistan for its efforts to reduce methane emissions, including measures to minimize flaring, such as at the iconic Darvaza Crater, calling it a sign of shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

TotalEnergies has set ambitious targets to cut methane emissions. As part of this commitment, the company has become a signatory of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, an initiative aimed at collective action in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

A key innovation showcased was AUSEA, a cutting-edge drone technology developed by TotalEnergies to measure methane emissions from oil and gas facilities with high precision.

“We have signed agreements with our partners and national oil companies to put ausea into service for them so that they can have a precise measurement of the emissions generated by their assets”, Vice president of TotalEnergies noted.

In addition to technological advances, de Wick emphasized the importance of digitalization and innovation, areas where she sees strong alignment with Turkmenistan’s national development goals. ///nCa, 23 September 2025