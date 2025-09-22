World and Regional Leaders Congratulate the President of Turkmenistan on His Birthday

On 22 September 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov celebrates his 44th birthday. On this occasion, he received congratulatory messages from President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Congratulatory messages also arrived from Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of the ruling family of the State of Qatar; Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Government of Russia; Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia; Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation; Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region; and Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission. ///nCa, 22 September 2025