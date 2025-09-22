Turkmen Delegation Visits Estonia to Explore Digital Governance and E-Government Infrastructure

Within the framework of the joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan titled “Assistance in the implementation of a pilot electronic data interchange system in Turkmenistan”, a study visit for the Turkmenistan delegation to the Republic of Estonia was organized from 15 to 20 September 2025.

The delegation from the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and other key ministries explored Estonia’s globally acknowledged digital transformation model, with a focus on the X-Road platform—a trusted, interoperable backbone for e-governance.

The Estonian experience provided the Turkmen delegation with key insights into digital identity, X-Road architecture, cybersecurity, data governance, and the role of public-private partnerships. The visit also covered topics such as AI in public services, cross-border solutions like e-Residency and eID and showcased sustainable infrastructure at the Green Data Center. Participants also received intensive training from Estonian experts with practical exposure to integrated e-services and case studies.

Following the successful implementation of the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system across ten ministries in Turkmenistan and the integration of 12 information systems into the EDI framework with UNDPs’ support, the visit aimed to build national capacities to scale, optimize, and sustain digital service delivery. It is expected that the knowledge and experience gained during the visit significantly contributed to advancing the EDI system and improving digital public service delivery in Turkmenistan.

As part of UNDP’s collaboration with Turkmenistan, this initiative supports the country’s Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy (2019–2025) and the State Programme on the Development of the Digital Economy (2021–2025), helping to accelerate digital transformation by enhancing ICT infrastructure, improving public services, strengthening cybersecurity, and fostering innovation. ///nCa, 22 September 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)