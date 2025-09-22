OSCE promotes women’s entrepreneurship at a seminar on circular economy in Turkmenistan

Circular economy with a focus on the role and opportunities of women’s entrepreneurship was discussed at an OSCE supported seminar that took place in Ashgabat on 18 and 19 September 2025.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the event to present international experiences in implementing a circular economy as a tool to strengthen sustainable economic development, modernize business infrastructure and promote small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), with a particular emphasis on women-owned SME`s.

The seminar brought together representatives of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Environmental Protection and other relevant ministries and institutions, as well as representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, women entrepreneurs and university teaching staff.

The seminar was conducted in a hybrid format with an international expert delivering presentations remotely while participants attended in-person. The expert shared insights into the circular economy as a tool for achieving sustainable development goals focusing on its advantages and key stakeholders. Participants looked into the principles, strategies and approaches of the circular economy and discussed business models of the circular economy

“The circular economy is not just an alternative, it is a necessity,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. “Our discussions focused on how resource efficiency, waste reduction, and closed-loop systems can drive sustainable development, aligning closely with the OSCE values, which include fostering peace, economic growth and environmental stewardship across our participating states.”

The seminar included sessions on facilitating the transition to a circular economy and implementing circular practices at the enterprise level. Lively discussions centered on women’s entrepreneurship in the context of the circular economy

“Empowering women within this framework is not just beneficial, but essential. Across the globe, there are inspiring examples where the circular economy has supported women entrepreneurship, stressed Zurovac-Kuzman.

“These examples demonstrate how supporting female entrepreneurs promotes diversity and inclusivity, unlocking new potentials for strengthening the economy through sustainable development,” she concluded. /// OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, 19 September 2025