Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the People’s Council session on 19 September 2025

Dear compatriots!

Dear participants of the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty!

Today, in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state, we celebrate our country’s main holiday – Turkmenistan Independence Day – with glorious accomplishments and labor achievements.

I heartily congratulate you and your people on the 34th anniversary of your sacred independence! I wish you good health, a happy life, and great success in your endeavors!

Since independence, the country has accomplished a tremendous amount of work. Radical reforms have been implemented in all sectors of the economy.

The ambitious undertakings and lofty goals of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadag, have increased the authority of the independent, permanently neutral Motherland and transformed it into a powerful state.

The authority of the Fatherland in the international arena as a country of peace and friendship, a reliable partner, is being strengthened.

Today, we are holding a meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, where we will define the objectives for the further development of our independent state. Important documents will be adopted to ensure their successful implementation.

We attach particular importance to the development of a software-based economy.

Based on new technologies and innovations, we are achieving great success in shaping the modern economy.

By consistently improving the population’s standard of living and ensuring sustainable development, we have significantly strengthened the foundation of our economy.

Since the beginning of this year, GDP growth has been stable at 6.3 %, demonstrating the successful implementation of the reforms being implemented in the country.

Necessary work is underway to further enhance the effectiveness of state investment policy.

International forums organized to attract foreign investment to Turkmenistan’s economy create favorable conditions for establishing new business contacts and exploring the country’s investment potential.

We will continue to implement investment projects and develop international cooperation in this area.

Regional and national investment projects are being implemented across the country, contributing to the consistent strengthening of the economic strength of the country’s regions. To further ensure the successful implementation of these objectives, a new version of the “National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for Improving the Social and Living Conditions of the Population of Villages, Towns, District Cities, and District Centers through 2028” was adopted.

Based on the “Turkmenistan Socioeconomic Development and Investment Program for 2025,” 40 billion 72 million manats in capital investments will be utilized by the end of this year to ensure the prosperity of the country. This will enable the construction and modernization of new industrial, social, and cultural facilities.

The construction of new settlements and villages, as well as modern residential buildings, is actively continuing in the country.

The volume of preferential and consumer loans provided to the population, especially young families, for the purchase of housing is consistently growing.

With public funding, comfortable residential buildings are being built for needy citizens, and additional social benefits are being created. All of this is clear evidence of the successful implementation of large-scale initiatives for the sake of a happy life for our people.

The main goal of our economic policy is the consistent improvement of the people’s well-being.

Comprehensive activities are being carried out to create new jobs in all regions of the country and ensure social security for the population.

By the end of this year, the number of new jobs created will exceed 3,000. The “Concept for the Development of the Labor Market in Turkmenistan until 2030” was recently adopted, which will create new jobs and improve the employment system.

In order to successfully implement the tasks defined in the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052” in the coming year, I instruct that the “Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments in 2026” be developed and submitted to the Halk Maslakhaty for consideration.

The rapid growth of the national economy contributes to a consistent increase in revenues for the country’s state budget, which is an important instrument of economic planning. In this regard, this year, significant funds from the main financial plan were allocated to the development of education, healthcare, and culture, as well as the construction of industrial and socio-cultural facilities.

The total volume of investments allocated for the construction of industrial facilities amounted to 65.6%, and for social and cultural facilities – 34.4 %.

The targeted use and utilization of state budget expenditures has been ensured. Budget revenues have increased through economic reform, innovative development, and an increased share of the private sector.

The reforms implemented to improve the quality of banking services and maintain the national currency exchange rate have ensured the stability of monetary circulation and economic growth.

Going forward, every effort will be made to ensure our country occupies a worthy place in the rankings of developing countries based on economic indicators compiled by authoritative international organizations. This is the primary goal of our socioeconomic strategy.

We are successfully implementing policies aimed at the large-scale development of the domestic oil and gas industry and its active integration into the international energy infrastructure.

The country is carrying out extensive work on the extraction, processing and export of hydrocarbon resources.

This year, special attention will be paid to the development of the oil and gas sector, the construction of new specialized complexes for oil and natural gas processing, and the improvement of geological exploration work.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the main section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, known as “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly,” along the Serhetabat–Herat route. Progress is being made on the phased development of the Galkynyş gas field.

A new, modern facility—an oil loading terminal at the Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Complex—was recently commissioned. This will help increase the country’s hydrocarbon exports and ensure their reliable transportation.

In the construction and industrial complex, extensive work is being carried out to develop innovative production facilities in the independent Fatherland.

The necessary conditions are also being created to increase the potential of this sector and create a production base for private entrepreneurship in this area.

This year, the Bäherden ceramics plant in the Bäherden district of the Ahal province and a glass production facility were commissioned within an industrial complex located in the northern part of the capital. These facilities, using innovative technologies, enable the production of high-quality products that meet international standards.

Effective activities are being carried out to create new production facilities in the chemical industry.

Construction of a complex of residential buildings and structures for chemical industry workers is currently underway in the village of Guvlymayak in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan region.

In the future, there are plans to build a urea production complex in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province, a second stage of a gasoline-to-gasoline plant in Ahal, a mineral fertilizer production complex within the chemical plant in the city of Turkmenabat in the Lebap province, and a mineral fertilizer plant in the Mary district of the Mary province.

Effective activities are carried out to ensure reliable supplies of electricity abroad and uninterrupted supply of electricity to domestic consumers.

The commissioning of a modern hybrid solar-wind power plant in the Kizylarvat district of the Balkan region will significantly increase the potential of the energy sector.

Currently, construction of a combined cycle power plant is progressing at a rapid pace in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province.

In order to modernize highways and ensure their compliance with international standards, the industry’s material and technical base is being consistently strengthened.

Construction of national highways continues, and a road bridge across the Garabogaz Gulf is under construction.

The Mary-Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway will be commissioned in the near future.

In the future, the construction and industrial complex will continue to see the creation of innovative enterprises and new production facilities.

As a result of our social policy, the country’s provinces and the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag are steadily developing. The first “smart” city in Russian history, Arkadag, built on the initiative of Hero Arkadag, is an example of a peaceful and happy life.

Construction of the second phase of the Arkadag project is currently underway. Work in this city will continue based on the “Arkadag Development Concept for 2024–2052.”

This year, the new modern villages of Dovletli Mekan in the Ak Bugday district and Bagtly Zamana in the Kaakhka district of the Ahal province were opened and commissioned. The grand opening of the modern village of Bitaraplyk in the Kunyaurgench district of the Dashoguz province also took place.

A modern village scheduled to open in the Kizylarvat district of the Balkan province will provide all the necessary conditions for a dignified life for its happy citizens.

All this fully demonstrates the success of the initiatives being implemented in the name of a prosperous life for our native people.

These achievements are the result of the policy pursued, expressed in the motto: “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is the state only with the people!”

Agriculture is a leading sector of the national economy. Effective work is underway to comprehensively develop the agricultural sector and further strengthen its material and technical base.

Tasks related to the development of poultry and livestock farming, ensuring food abundance, rational use of land and water resources, and environmental protection are being successfully accomplished.

This year, hardworking farmers have delivered over 1 million 400 thousand tons of wheat to the Motherland’s harman, which is a source of abundance, the heritage of our people and sovereign Fatherland!

I heartily congratulate the farmers, masters of high yields, who have done a great job of growing and harvesting a generous grain harvest without loss and fulfilling their contractual obligations to the state!

It is expected that dedicated cotton growers will deliver 1 million 250 thousand tons of “white gold” to the Motherland’s harvest this year.

The established objectives for developing the silkworm industry are being effectively addressed. This year, over 2,100 tons of cocoons were produced.

The livestock and poultry industries are developing. The number of cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and camels is steadily increasing.

By linking the agricultural sector with science and high technology, we will develop it extensively in the future.

We pay great attention to the careful treatment of nature, preserving and increasing its wealth.

Comprehensive work is underway to transform our country into a blooming garden. Annual nationwide greening campaigns ensure environmental well-being.

Based on the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change, targeted activities are being carried out to minimize methane emissions from industrial enterprises operating in our country.

One of the leading sectors of the economy is also the shopping mall.

Products with the “Made in Turkmenistan” brand are in high demand on the global market.

Export volumes are steadily increasing, and the geography of sales markets is expanding. Exhibitions and conferences play a particularly important role in fostering international partnerships in this area.

The national pavilion of Turkmenistan at the World Exhibition EXPO 2025, taking place in Osaka, Japan, caused a great stir.

We are also implementing important reforms to modernize the textile industry. By producing high-quality goods, we are expanding export production that meets international standards.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of our people’s renowned art form—carpet weaving. Necessary work is underway to popularize this magnificent art form worldwide and consistently improve it. Overall, we will continue to enhance the industry’s production potential by launching new specialized enterprises in the future.

Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are employed in various fields and make a worthy contribution to the country’s development.

Entrepreneurs play a major role in establishing industrial enterprises and manufacturing competitive, export-oriented, high-tech products. Small, medium, and large businesses will continue to develop in the future.

Effective work is being carried out in the transport and communications sector.

The efforts are underway to develop passenger and freight transportation by all modes of transport and fully utilize international transport and transit potential. In this area, our country cooperates with the United Nations and other major international organizations.

We consider it an important task to expand the infrastructure of transit transport corridors along the East-West and North-South routes.

Necessary work is underway to develop the China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transport corridor and increase freight traffic volumes. Significant importance is attached to the development of an international multimodal transport corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe.

The activities are being carried out aimed at fully utilizing the potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, as well as the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Yard.

The communication system is being consistently modernized in accordance with the realities of the times.

We will continue to build industrial and social facilities for the transport and communications complex in various parts of the country, as well as work to further strengthen its material and technical base.

The national education system of the independent country has been consistently improved. Effective work is underway to nurture a spiritually mature and broad-minded young generation.

Another important objective is the training of highly qualified specialists of international standing in the country. In this context, we believe it is important for the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Ministry of Finance and Economy, to develop a procedure for planning personnel needs in the future. Based on these forecasts, the Ministry of Education must ensure the preparation of a state order for admission to vocational educational institutions.

In the process of increasing the effectiveness of scientific research and technological research, a special role is assigned to higher education institutions.

Currently, construction of new building complexes for the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Ashgabat and the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seyidi in Turkmenabat continues at an accelerated pace.

This year, on Knowledge and Student Youth Day, the complex of buildings of the International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs was ceremoniously commissioned with the participation of Hero Arkadag.

The new academic building of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan provides all the necessary conditions for faculty and students.

At the same time, in the capital, Ashgabat, and in the provinces, secondary schools and kindergartens equipped with the latest technology have opened their doors wide.

In the future, we will build many more modern educational institutions, which will demonstrate the success of our activities in the field of education.

The health, peaceful and happy life of our people is one of the key directions of our state policy.

The healthcare system provides the population with high-quality medical services that meet international standards.

Construction is advancing rapidly in Ashgabat on several key healthcare facilities: the International Pediatric Center, the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology, and the Dental Center. Additionally, an expansion complex with 400 beds is under development at the Archman Sanatorium.

In the near future, foundations will be laid in Ashgabat for a multidisciplinary clinic at Myrat Garryev State Medical University and a new building complex for Indira Gandhi Secondary Medical School. Additionally, multidisciplinary clinics are planned for Ashgabat and Tejen in Ahal province.

Further developments include international oncology centers in Mary, Balkan, and Lebap provinces, as well as a Maternal and Child Health Center in Dashoguz province.

All this work demonstrates the widespread implementation of best practices in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the national health care system.

In short, protecting public health and ensuring well-being in the country are our main goals.

In Turkmenistan, great attention is paid to educating young people in the spirit of patriotism, humanism, and high moral standards. Great importance is placed on raising a physically healthy generation and on the spiritual and social development of young people.

I am confident that in the future, our athletes will raise the sporting prestige of our independent, permanently neutral state in the world, demonstrating excellent examples of patriotism and skill at international competitions.

Culture and art are the spiritual heritage of the people. The cultural sphere plays a major role in the careful preservation and promotion of spiritual values ​​and cultural heritage throughout the world.

In the modern era, various festivals, concerts, exhibitions, creative meetings and other cultural events are regularly held to celebrate the achievements of Turkmen culture and art.

This year, Culture Week was held in the Ahal region. Next year, Culture Week will be held in the Balkan region.

We will continue to provide every opportunity for creative workers to engage in creative work and create modern and sophisticated works.

Dear people!

We attach particular importance to productive relations with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Over the past period, Ancient Merv, Kunya-Urgench, and the Parthian Fortresses of Nisa have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as nine intangible cultural properties on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of this Organization.

We will continue to expand the range of activities with UNESCO.

One of the key vectors of our state’s foreign policy is the development of equal and mutually beneficial relations with countries around the world.

Today, Turkmenistan has become a center for hosting international forums.

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held at a high level this year in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, significantly enhanced the international standing of Turkmenistan, which is taking a fundamentally new approach to addressing important issues of global and regional significance.

Following the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, the Awaza Political Declaration was adopted and the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 was presented.

I am convinced that the High-Level Conference and the fruitful meetings that took place are intended to contribute to strengthening and expanding cooperation between landlocked developing countries and transit countries, as well as to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dear people!

This December, we, together with the international community, will widely celebrate a significant historical and landmark date – the glorious 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Based on the status of permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations and enshrined in our Constitution, we are making the necessary efforts to develop and strengthen cooperation with all states and authoritative international structures.

We will soon participate in the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is taking place in New York City. At this historic session, we will outline Turkmenistan’s priority positions aimed at strengthening global peace and security, sustainable development, and expanding cooperation in the transport and energy sectors. Environmental security, climate change, the rational use of water resources, and the development of multilateral humanitarian cooperation also represent promising areas for partnership.

The unanimous adoption by the United Nations General Assembly, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, of the Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” is evidence of broad international support for the efforts undertaken by our country to ensure universal peace.

At the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held on 21 March 2025, the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was unanimously adopted at the initiative of our country, which became further confirmation of the worthy continuation of the policy of neutrality and the enhancement of the authority of the Fatherland on the world stage.

To mark the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality, international events are being held on a large scale.

The Representative Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, which will take place on 12 December of this year, will be of great importance in disseminating our state’s constructive doctrine across the planet.

At the same time, this will be a clear confirmation of the successful implementation of our country’s unprecedented efforts to ensure global peace and strengthen trust between states.

We are ready to continue to develop effective cooperation with international organizations.

Dear people!

Every achievement of our country is based on the improvement of national legislation. The Mejlis of the independent Motherland is effectively working to protect the legitimate interests of citizens and develop economic sectors.

At the same time, I believe that one of the important requirements of the time is the adoption of new legislative acts and the systematic modernization of existing ones.

It is also necessary to strengthen the legal basis for the large-scale activities being carried out to further improve the standard of living of our people.

In order to successfully implement the work envisaged in the adopted national programs and create favorable conditions for the productive work of the population, special attention must be paid to the study and analysis of proposals received from citizens.

In this context, the proposals put forward at today’s meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty, taking into account the petitions of residents of the provinces and hard-working farmers, to create new districts are of great importance.

This is intended to promote the socio-economic development of the provinces, further improve the social and living conditions of the population, and increase the efficiency of work carried out in the agricultural sector.

The monumental transformations being implemented in the country today and the successes being achieved inspire national pride and true patriotism in each of us. Therefore, we must work selflessly for independence and permanent neutrality, a happy and peaceful life.

Our path into the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state is a path of happiness and sovereign development, along which we will continue to confidently advance, linking together the past, present, and future.

We will successfully continue to follow the course of statehood laid down by Hero Arkadag in order to develop our country in unity and harmony.

The information about our achievements, as well as new goals, presented at the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, poses significant challenges for us in the coming year, which I am confident we will be able to achieve with honor through dedicated work together with the people.

Our main goal is to increase the authority of the independent, permanently neutral Fatherland – Turkmenistan, our native people.

In this regard, we must direct all efforts to ensure the continued prosperity of an independent, permanently neutral Homeland and to improve the standard of living of our courageous people.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and your native people on the 34th anniversary of the independence of the Fatherland!

I wish everyone good health, a peaceful and happy life, and prosperity for our independent, permanently neutral Motherland!

May the authority of our independent state in the world continue to grow!

Long live the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state!

Long live independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan!

