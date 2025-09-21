People’s Council: President of Turkmenistan announces Economic Priorities and Future Prospects

At the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) session held in Ashgabat on 19 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered a keynote address, presenting major economic indicators and outlining state priorities for the near term. This speech delineated the contours of the nation’s economic policy.

According to the President, the primary goal of Turkmenistan’s economic strategy is to secure “a worthy place in the ranking of developing countries worldwide by economic indicators.” This objective emphasizes macroeconomic stability, industrial diversification, and infrastructure modernization.

Macroeconomic Stability and Investment Policy

As stated by the President of Turkmenistan, gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been steadily maintained at 6.3% since the beginning of the year.

2025 Investment Program: Under the “Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments for 2025,” capital investments totaling 40 billion 72 million manats are planned. The main focus is on constructing and modernizing production and socio-cultural facilities.

Investments from the State Budget are allocated as follows: 65.6% for production facilities and 34.4% for socio-cultural facilities.

Efforts are underway to enhance the efficiency of the state investment policy. International forums organized to attract foreign investments into Turkmenistan’s economy create favorable conditions for establishing new business contacts and showcasing the country’s investment potential.

Parallel to this, regional and national projects are being implemented, including under the revised “National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for Improving the Social and Living Conditions of Rural, Settlement, District City, and District Center Populations through 2028.”

Oil and Gas and Energy Complex

The oil and gas sector faces strategic tasks to expand hydrocarbon extraction, processing, and exports, as well as deeper integration into the international energy infrastructure.

TAPI Pipeline: Construction is progressing on the main section along the Serkhetabat–Herat route, known as ‘Arkadagyň ak ýoly’, marking a key phase in this major international project.

Galkynysh Field: Phased development continues to bolster the country’s resource base.

Turkmenbashi Oil Loading Terminal: A new modern facility—the oil loading terminal at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries—has recently been commissioned, facilitating increased exports of domestically produced hydrocarbons and ensuring reliable transportation.

In the electric power sector, policy focuses on two aspects: reliable export supplies and uninterrupted domestic provision.

Hybrid Solar-Wind Power Plant: Construction in Kyzylarwat district aims to enhance sector potential through renewable energy sources.

Combined-Cycle Power Plant: Under construction in Turkmenbashi district to expand generation capacity.

Industry, Construction, and Infrastructure

State policy in the construction and industrial complex emphasizes innovative production development and sector potential growth, including active involvement of private entrepreneurship.

Building Materials: In 2025, the Bäherden ceramics enterprise and a glass production workshop were commissioned.

Chemical Industry: Future plans include several major facilities:

1. A carbamide production complex in Turkmenbashi district.

2. The second phase of a natural gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal.

3. A mineral fertilizer complex in Turkmenabat.

4. A mineral fertilizer plant in Mary district.

Transport Infrastructure: Road network modernization continues, including construction of the Mary–Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway and a strategically vital automotive bridge across the Garabogaz Gulf, designed to improve connectivity and optimize trade along the North–South transport corridor.

Agro-Industrial Complex

Agriculture is positioned as a leading sector of the national economy, ensuring food security and demonstrating stable production results.

This year, over 1.4 million tons of wheat have been harvested. Cotton production is projected at 1.25 million tons. More than 2,100 tons of cocoons have been produced.

The address highlighted steady growth in livestock populations—cattle, small ruminants, poultry, and camels—indicating advancements in animal husbandry. In the long term, stronger ties between the agro-industrial complex and science and high technologies are planned.

Socio-Economic Development

As outlined in the speech, the core aim of economic policy is the “consistent improvement of the people’s well-being.”

The government is implementing comprehensive measures to ensure employment. By the end of 2025, over 3,000 new jobs are targeted. To systematize these efforts, the “Concept for the Development of the Labor Market in Turkmenistan through 2030” has been adopted.

Housing construction policy includes:

– Building comfortable residential homes for needy citizens using state funds.

– Steady expansion of concessional and consumer loans for the population, with special emphasis on young families.

– Implementation of projects for new modern villages and settlements (Dovletli Mekan, Bagtyly Zaman, Bitaraplyk) to enhance living conditions in regions.

In healthcare, construction and planning of new medical centers continue. In Ashgabat, the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center is under construction, with similar international oncology centers planned for Mary, Balkan, and Lebap provinces. A Maternal and Child Health Center is slated for Dashoguz province. The capital is also seeing development of the International Pediatric Center and Dental Center.

In education, the primary task is preparing highly qualified specialists to international standards. The President instructed the Ministry of Education—jointly with the Ministries of Labor and Social Protection and Finance and Economy—to develop procedures for forecasting personnel needs. Based on these projections, the Ministry of Education must ensure state orders for admissions to professional educational institutions.

International Economic Integration

The President noted rising global demand for “Made in Turkmenistan” branded goods, leading to increased export volumes and expanded market geographies. A prime example of international engagement is the Turkmenistan national pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Special attention is given to developing export-oriented sectors, such as textiles and carpet weaving.

Future Tasks

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlined the key task for the near term: developing the “Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments for 2026,” which will define specific goals and implementation mechanisms. ///nCa, 21 September 2025